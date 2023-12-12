AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,738 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.04% of AerSale worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AerSale by 54.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 152,108 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $765.84 million, a PE ratio of 165.78 and a beta of 0.30. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. AerSale had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick Craig Wright acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

