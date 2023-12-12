Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Affimed

Affimed Stock Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Affimed by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 186.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 804,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 86.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 652,327 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.