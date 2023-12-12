Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 493.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 933.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 23,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

A opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

