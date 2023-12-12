Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Joey Agree Buys 1,350 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.10 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00.
Agree Realty Price Performance
NYSE:ADC opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
