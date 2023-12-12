Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Purchases $1,983,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

G. Walmsley Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, G. Walmsley Graham bought 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.50.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKRO

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.