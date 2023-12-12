Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Increased by Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for 3.2% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Alaska Air Group worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

