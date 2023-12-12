Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $149.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $154.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

NYSE:ALB opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.38. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

