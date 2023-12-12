Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Allakos worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,359 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Allakos by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 725,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 664,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

