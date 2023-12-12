Allegro MicroSystems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,985 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 461% compared to the average daily volume of 1,958 put options.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 240,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,734. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

