Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Buys £495.25 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Neeta Patel acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £495.25 ($621.70).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 184 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £493.12 ($619.03).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 187 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £493.68 ($619.73).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

ATT stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 288 ($3.62). 899,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,731. Allianz Technology Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 201.50 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 289 ($3.63). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 268.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.60. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.66 and a beta of 0.57.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

