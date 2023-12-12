Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Redwood Capital Management LLC

Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 977.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,568 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 4.3% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ally Financial worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.