Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.69.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

