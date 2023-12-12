Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 284,981 shares.The stock last traded at $17.01 and had previously closed at $17.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,121 shares of company stock valued at $306,480 in the last ninety days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $76,810,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 493,027 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 234,246 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.