Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Raymond Mikulich Acquires 1,000 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00.

Raymond Mikulich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,500 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIF traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.03. 19,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,348. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. Altus Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$61.60.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.20). Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of C$185.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.1345123 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

