Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Altus Power

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $883.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,934,771.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altus Power by 50.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.