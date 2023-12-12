Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.65% of Ambarella worth $20,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Ambarella by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.59.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella
Insider Transactions at Ambarella
In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,282. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.