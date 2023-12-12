Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.65% of Ambarella worth $20,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Ambarella by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,282. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.