AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $17.75

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $16.89. AMC Networks shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 51,866 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

AMC Networks Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $747.93 million, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 16.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 21.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 70.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

