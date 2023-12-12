América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742,255 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of América Móvil worth $226,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 186,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMX

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.