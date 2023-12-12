American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.48. 138,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 403,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$317.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.24.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

