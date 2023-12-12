American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.3 %

AMWD stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

