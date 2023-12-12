Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $272.14 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.90. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.35.

View Our Latest Report on Amgen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.