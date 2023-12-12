Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price Up 2.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amkor Technology traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 205,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,022,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,100 shares of company stock worth $878,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,163,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $425,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

