Analysts’ New Coverage for December 12th (ABOS, ACAD, ADUS, AIRG, AJX, ALEC, ALEX, AMLX, APVO, AZEK)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 12th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of. TD Cowen issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK). They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB). They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW). They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA). They issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM). They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.