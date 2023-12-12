Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Synopsys (SNPS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS):

12/1/2023 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $485.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $620.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $540.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Synopsys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2023 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $515.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $556.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $564.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.47 and its 200 day moving average is $466.24.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

