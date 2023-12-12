Analysts Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target at $65.68

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.39.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.1 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,626,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

