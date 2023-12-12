Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Price Target at $129.13

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.13.

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

