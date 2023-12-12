Analyzing LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and LiveVox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.50 billion 14.01 $953.90 million $3.40 70.97 LiveVox $136.02 million 2.57 -$37.47 million ($0.26) -14.19

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 19.04% 135.34% 17.39% LiveVox -17.13% -22.19% -11.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Verisk Analytics and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 8 7 0 2.47 LiveVox 0 3 1 0 2.25

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $248.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. LiveVox has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.67%. Given Verisk Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than LiveVox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats LiveVox on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields. It focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty insurance customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

