ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,601 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $519,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,107,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,294,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $519,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,107,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,294,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,324 shares of company stock worth $6,140,063 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 0.88. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

