Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Acquired by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE HOUS opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.42. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Silva bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,216 shares in the company, valued at $608,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

