Apple Hospitality REIT’s (APLE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APLE. B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

