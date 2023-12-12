Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Decreased by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 114.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $350,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,490,000 after buying an additional 108,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $166.55 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.94 and a fifty-two week high of $168.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

