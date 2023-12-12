ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MT. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
