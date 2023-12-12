ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MT. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MT

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MT opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.