Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 31st

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACGLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. 7,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,611. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.
