Arch Capital Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ACGLO)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
ACGLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 6,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $24.43.
About Arch Capital Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.