Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

AROC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.98%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

