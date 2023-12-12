Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.42

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACT. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

