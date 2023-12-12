Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Position Lessened by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142,959 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.77. 58,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,026. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $112.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,500 and have sold 439,376 shares valued at $45,821,410. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

