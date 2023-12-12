Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Argan Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $43.67 on Friday. Argan has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $582.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.46). Argan had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Flanders acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Argan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Argan by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

