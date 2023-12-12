Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Shares Bought by Silverback Asset Management LLC

Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Artemis Strategic Investment worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

