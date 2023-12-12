Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) vs. Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Critical Comparison

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and Ascential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -24.96% -9.70% -7.63% Ascential N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovid and Ascential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $127.12 million 1.67 -$18.41 million ($0.25) -6.04 Ascential N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Ascential has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovid.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Innovid and Ascential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ascential 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innovid currently has a consensus price target of $2.92, suggesting a potential upside of 93.16%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than Ascential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovid beats Ascential on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools and events. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016. Ascential plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

