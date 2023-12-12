Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.10).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.54) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.50), for a total transaction of £848,021 ($1,064,550.59). 56.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,481 ($31.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,832.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,539.50 ($19.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,482 ($31.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,180.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,057.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 45.80 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 3,507.46%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

