Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Assurant comprises 1.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.40% of Assurant worth $26,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $172.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

