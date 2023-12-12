Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at BTIG Research

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ AURA opened at $8.01 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $306.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $65,472.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 1,560,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,922,870 shares in the company, valued at $62,305,830. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $65,472.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,649,500 shares of company stock worth $14,696,565 and have sold 24,320 shares worth $225,243. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 296.5% in the third quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 1,163,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 869,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 255.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 738,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 40.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 541,032 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 16.2% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 409,689 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

