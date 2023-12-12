Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.17). 76,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 124,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).

Aura Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £85.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

