Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.