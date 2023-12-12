Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,096. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

