Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 8.6 %

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

CDMO stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.07 million, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.57. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $21.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $39,833. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 634.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 15,759.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,801 shares during the last quarter.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

