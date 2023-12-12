Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$13.25 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$13.25 target price on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$9.97 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 331.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.25.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of C$15.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2737149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

