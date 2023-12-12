Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh Purchases 2,372 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh bought 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85.

BDGI stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,067. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.19.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

