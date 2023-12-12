Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sean Roberts Collins Sells 46,501 Shares

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Roberts Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Sean Roberts Collins sold 51 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $85.17.

NYSE:BKKT traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $1.57. 2,611,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,339. The company has a market capitalization of $431.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.48. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 109.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 144,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 234.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

